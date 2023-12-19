EU Initiates Legal Proceedings Against Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform X

The European Union has taken formal legal action against Elon Musk’s social media platform X in response to the spread of disinformation regarding the October 7 attacks carried out a Palestinian terror group on Israel. This move comes as part of the EU’s efforts to crack down on illegal online content and hold online platforms accountable for their content moderation practices.

The EU’s decision to open infringement proceedings against X under the Digital Services Act is the first action of its kind since the implementation of the act in Belgium. This legislation strengthens the responsibility of online platforms to moderate content. The European Commission will conduct an in-depth investigation into X’s compliance with the DSA, focusing on countering the dissemination of illegal content and disinformation, transparency of the platform, and the design of its user interface.

During the preliminary information-gathering investigation in October, the European Commission examined X’s role in the dissemination of illegal content related to Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel. The formal EU probe will delve deeper into the dissemination of illegal content, X’s efforts to combat disinformation, potential restrictions on researchers accessing its data, and suspected deceptive practices known as “dark patterns.”

If found guilty, X could face fines of up to six percent of its global revenues. In severe and repeated cases of violation, the EU has the authority to ban the platform from operating within the 27-nation bloc.

The October 7 attacks Hamas resulted in the deaths of 1,140 people, mainly civilians, and the kidnapping of approximately 240 individuals. Israel responded with a forceful bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which is controlled Hamas. Since October 7, over 18,800 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have been killed in Israeli bombardments, according to Hamas.

The EU’s legal action against X sends a clear message that online platforms can no longer disregard their responsibilities in combatting illegal content and disinformation. The investigation will shed light on X’s practices and potentially set a precedent for holding other major online platforms accountable in the future.