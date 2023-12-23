Billy Joel Sparks Excitement on TikTok with Teaser for New Music

In an unexpected move, music icon Billy Joel has made his debut on TikTok, sending waves of excitement through his loyal fan base. The legendary singer-songwriter chose the popular social media platform to share a cryptic message that has fans buzzing with anticipation.

During his first TikTok video, Joel can be seen engrossing a captivated audience at Madison Square Garden. Breaking the news with a mix of good and bad tidings, he left fans on the edge of their seats. “The bad news first: We don’t have anything new to play for you,” Joel confessed, eliciting sighs from the crowd. However, he quickly followed up with a ray of hope as he announced, “The good news is, you don’t have to sit through something you have no idea what it is.”

But that’s not all. Joel tantalizingly hinted at an upcoming surprise, revealing, “Although… we got a little somethin’ we’re working on that you might hear sometime.” Given that Joel has only released two new pop songs in nearly three decades, this mysterious project has sparked immense curiosity among fans and critics alike.

While the details surrounding this enigmatic venture remain shrouded in secrecy, Joel has a series of live performances lined up in the near future to keep fans entertained. He will ring in the New Year with a highly anticipated concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York—a fitting way to welcome the promising year ahead. Additionally, Joel plans to conclude his residency at Madison Square Garden and collaborate on a few shows with his long-time friend and collaborator, Sting.

Keep an eye on Billy Joel’s TikTok account for the latest updates on this intriguing project. As the music legend’s TikTok journey continues, fans wait with bated breath to witness what he has in store for them.