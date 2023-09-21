The Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions Face Off in Big Ten Showdown

Both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions have been on a winning streak this season, and now they are set to clash in a highly anticipated game on Saturday, September 23. This matchup between the No. 7 ranked Nittany Lions and No. 24 ranked Hawkeyes will be broadcasted on CBS, as part of the Big Ten series.

As the fourth of seven Big Ten games to be aired on CBS this year, this matchup is a chance for both teams to make a statement in the conference early on. The game will be available for streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, ensuring that fans don’t miss a single moment.

In addition to the Big Ten games, CBS and Paramount+ will also be broadcasting the 2023 SEC Championship Game on December 2 and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on December 29. College Football Today will return as the network’s pre-game, halftime, and post-game show for every broadcast.

To watch the Big Ten game on CBS through Paramount+, fans can subscribe to the streaming service for $5.99 per month. This subscription includes access to over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies, with limited commercial interruptions. By choosing the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, subscribers can also enjoy 45,000 episodes of TV, the entire SHOWTIME library ad-free, and their live local CBS affiliate.

With over 60 million subscribers, Paramount+ offers a wide range of content from popular brands such as BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more. Additionally, Paramount+ is the exclusive streaming home for live sports events, including NFL games, UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, and Bellator MMA.

Paramount+ plans start at $5.99 per month, and with the addition of Showtime, subscribers can watch on-demand content ad-free for just $11.99 per month. The streaming service is available on various devices, providing flexibility and convenience for viewers.

