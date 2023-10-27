New Title: Big Ten Showdown: Week 9 College Football Games

As we enter Week 9 of the college football season, fans are eagerly anticipating the exciting matchups between teams from the Big Ten conference. With five games scheduled, there is plenty of action to look forward to. Let’s dive into the details of each game and explore how you can catch all the thrilling moments.

Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats:

The Maryland Terrapins will face off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on BTN, and you can also catch the live stream on Fubo.

Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions:

On the same day and time, the Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. This intense matchup will be televised on CBS, with the option to stream it on Fubo.

Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers:

Later in the afternoon, at 3:30 PM ET, the Purdue Boilermakers will clash with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the game, and you can stream it live on Fubo.

Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers:

Simultaneously, the Michigan State Spartans will battle it out against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will be shown on BTN, and fans can also enjoy the live stream on Fubo.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers:

In the evening, at 7:30 PM ET, the highly anticipated matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers will captivate viewers. NBC will provide the television coverage, and Fubo offers a live stream option.

FAQ:

Q: What channel will the Maryland Terrapins vs. Northwestern Wildcats game be on?

A: The game will be broadcasted on BTN.

Q: Can I stream the Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions game?

A: Yes, you can stream the game on Fubo.

Q: What time is the Michigan State Spartans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers game?

A: The game will kick off at 3:30 PM ET.

Q: Where can I watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers game?

A: The game will be televised on NBC.

As we gear up for Week 9, football enthusiasts can anticipate an exhilarating weekend of Big Ten matchups. Make sure to mark your calendars and tune in to catch all the excitement on the field.