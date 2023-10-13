Big Ten Football Games to Watch This Week

The college football season is in full swing, and Week 7 brings us five exciting matchups featuring teams from the Big Ten. If you don’t want to miss any of the action, we’ve got you covered with all the details on how to watch.

Here’s a rundown of the Big Ten games on TV this week:

Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers: This game will take place on Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM ET. You can catch the action on Peacock.

Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines: Kickoff for this game is also at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. The game will be broadcast on FOX, and you can also stream it live on Fubo.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins: This matchup is scheduled for Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM ET. You can tune in to NBC to watch the game, or stream it live on Fubo.

UMass Minutemen at Penn State Nittany Lions: This Big Ten showdown will take place on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM ET. The game will be aired on BTN, and you can also stream it live on Fubo.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers: This game will kick off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. You can catch the action on FOX or stream it live on Fubo.

