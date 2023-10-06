How to Watch Week 6 College Football: Big Ten Games

If you’re a fan of college football and want to catch all the action from Week 6, specifically the games involving teams from the Big Ten, we have you covered. Here are the details on how you can watch all five of these exciting matchups.

First up is the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini. This game will be aired on Fox Sports 1 at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 6. If you prefer to stream it, you can do so on Fubo.

Next, the Maryland Terrapins will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. This game will be televised on FOX at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7. Once again, you can stream it live on Fubo.

If you want to watch the Howard Bison face-off against the Northwestern Wildcats, tune in to BTN at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7. This game is also available for streaming on Fubo.

The Purdue Boilermakers will be going up against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7. You can catch the action on Peacock.

Finally, the Michigan Wolverines will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7. This game will be televised on NBC, and like the others, you can stream it on Fubo.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the college football games this season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. With these services, you can watch all the action from the comfort of your own home.

