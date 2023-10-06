How to Watch Big Ten College Football Games in Week 6

If you’re looking for information on how to watch all of the Week 6 college football action involving Big Ten teams, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a breakdown of the five games and where you can catch them:

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini – Friday, October 6, 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes – Saturday, October 7, 12:00 PM ET on FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats – Saturday, October 7, 3:00 PM ET on BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes – Saturday, October 7, 3:30 PM ET on Peacock Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers – Saturday, October 7, 7:30 PM ET on NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

To catch these games, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the college football action this season. Fubo and ESPN+ offer comprehensive coverage of college football games, allowing you to watch your favorite teams in action.

So, whether you’re cheering for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Illinois Fighting Illini, Maryland Terrapins, Ohio State Buckeyes, Howard Bison, Northwestern Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, or Minnesota Golden Gophers, you can catch their games on the respective TV networks mentioned above or via live streaming on Fubo.

Make sure to mark your calendars for these exciting matchups and enjoy a weekend filled with college football!

