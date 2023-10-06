Big Ten College Football Games to Watch This Week

The Week 6 college football schedule is packed with excitement as five Big Ten schools go head-to-head. If you don’t want to miss out on any red-zone plays, two-minute drills, or goal-line stands, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how you can watch all the action:
1. Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini
– Date/Time: Friday, October 6, 8:00 PM ET
– TV: Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
2. Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes
– Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, 12:00 PM ET
– TV: FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
3. Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats
– Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, 3:00 PM ET
– TV: BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
4. Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes
– Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, 3:30 PM ET
– TV: Peacock
5. Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
– Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, 7:30 PM ET
– TV: NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
To catch all the thrilling moments throughout the season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+ for your college football fix.
Definitions:
– Red Zone: The area between the opponent’s 20-yard line and the end zone. Teams often focus on scoring touchdowns when they enter the red zone.
– Two-Minute Drill: A fast-paced offensive strategy used when a team is running out of time to score. The offense tries to move the ball quickly down the field before the clock runs out.
– Goal-Line Stand: A defensive strategy where the defending team tries to prevent the opposing team from scoring a touchdown when they are close to the goal line.
Sources:
– Fubo
– ESPN+