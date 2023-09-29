The college football season is entering Week 5, and for fans of the Big Ten conference, there are seven exciting games to look forward to. If you’re wondering how to catch all of the action, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of the Big Ten games on TV this week:

1. Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats – Saturday, September 30, 12:00 PM ET on BTN (Live stream on Fubo)

2. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers – Saturday, September 30, 12:00 PM ET on BTN

3. Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers – Saturday, September 30, 3:30 PM ET on FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

4. Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers – Saturday, September 30, 3:30 PM ET on Peacock

5. Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins – Saturday, September 30, 3:30 PM ET on BTN (Live stream on Fubo)

6. Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights – Saturday, September 30, 3:30 PM ET on BTN

7. Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes – Saturday, September 30, 7:30 PM ET on NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

To ensure you don’t miss any of the games, you can catch them on various networks such as BTN, FOX, Peacock, and NBC. Additionally, if you have a subscription to Fubo or ESPN+, you can also live stream the games.

So whether you’re a fan of Penn State, Northwestern, Louisiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Maryland, Wagner, Rutgers, Michigan State, or Iowa, make sure to tune in to catch your favorite team in action.

Happy watching!

Sources:

– Data Skrive (2023). “College Football Week 5: Big Ten Games on TV.”