Big Ten Commissioner Discusses Streaming, Expansion, and Travel

Tony Petitti, the Big Ten commissioner, recently spoke about various topics during Big Ten women’s basketball media day. He addressed concerns about streaming, expansion, and travel within the conference.

When asked about the accessibility of streaming-only games and the potential loss of fan interest, Petitti acknowledged the historical trend of change in the media space. He compared the evolution of live sports streaming to previous advancements like the transition from radio to TV and free TV to cable. Despite potential disruptions, Petitti emphasized the enduring value of live sports in driving engagement. He also highlighted the increasing value of women’s sports in the ecosystem.

Petitti emphasized the importance of aligning schools, the conference, and media partners to make streaming-only games easily accessible for fans. He acknowledged that facilitating access was a relevant concern during previous transitions like the shift from free TV to cable. Petitti expressed confidence that fans would be motivated to learn how to find important games.

Regarding expansion and streaming, Petitti discussed the significance of national reach and big events in attracting new media companies. He emphasized the strength and excitement of the Big Ten as it adapts to the evolving media landscape. While supporting cable remains a priority, Petitti acknowledged the need to embrace streaming and leverage the conference’s attractiveness to these new companies.

Addressing the Nebraska volleyball match in August that set an attendance record for a women’s sporting event, Petitti praised the event as one of the best he has ever experienced. He commended the creativity of combining popularity and success to create a memorable and innovative experience.

Regarding bundled access to Michigan football games, Petitti acknowledged that fans were required to navigate across multiple platforms to watch all the content. However, he expressed hope that in the future, consolidation would occur, simplifying the viewing experience for fans. Petitti emphasized the conference’s commitment to promoting and providing clear instructions on how to access the games.

Concerning travel burden in a coast-to-coast conference, Petitti acknowledged that every sport had its own rhythm and schedule. He stressed the need to respect the unique characteristics of each sport and find formats that accommodated the travel requirements of student-athletes. The office prioritized evaluating regular-season and postseason formats to minimize the impact on athletes.

Overall, Petitti addressed various challenges and opportunities arising from streaming, expansion, and travel within the Big Ten conference. His responses emphasized the importance of adaptability, accessibility, and the continued growth of live sports and women’s sports in the evolving media landscape.

