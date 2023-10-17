Competition Regulator Warns of Dangers Posed Tech Giants

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has raised concerns about the increasing dangers posed technology giants such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta (Facebook’s parent company). ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb referred to these companies as “serial acquirers” and highlighted their use of takeovers to extend and protect their market power.

Cass-Gottlieb emphasized the importance of competitive constraint from smaller rivals in concentrated digital markets. She stated that acquisitions of data-driven businesses can allow a platform with access to a large volume and scope of data to extend its market power to other markets. Furthermore, firms with significant market share or strategic positions can hinder competition acquiring emerging competitors before they become a substantial threat.

To address these concerns, the ACCC has called on the Australian government to tighten merger laws. They propose expanding the definition of lessening competition to include mergers that entrench or materially increase a player’s substantial market power. Additionally, considerations would include the merged group gaining increased access to data and technology.

The ACCC also wants to replace the current process for blocking mergers, where it must apply to the Federal Court. Instead, they seek to have the power to stop mergers independently, with the Australian Competition Tribunal able to review their decisions.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has established a working group to review the ACCC’s recommendations and other competition issues raised new technology.

Cass-Gottlieb highlighted the significant market power of big digital platforms, which act as gatekeepers between consumers and businesses. This position grants them the ability and incentive to engage in strategic conduct to entrench and extend their market power. Such conduct includes bundling and tying, preference for their own offerings, exclusivity deals, barriers to switching, denying interoperability, and withholding access to important hardware, software, and data inputs.

By addressing these issues, the ACCC aims to promote healthy competition, ensuring that smaller rivals have a fair chance to enter and expand within digital markets.

