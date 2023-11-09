Youth Activists Challenge Big Tech: The Rising Threat of Gen Z

In a recent whistleblower testimony to the US Congress, startling claims were made about Meta’s continued dismissal of internal evidence regarding the harm its platforms inflict on teenagers. This revelation comes at a critical time as the US Senate is on the verge of passing legislation aimed at changing the way children engage with social media. The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), spearheaded Senators Marsha Blackburn and Elizabeth Warren, seeks to empower children and parents to opt out of social media algorithms that perpetuate harmful content on topics such as suicide and disordered eating.

Although previous attempts to regulate Big Tech have faltered due to intense lobbying efforts, a significant shift is occurring. Brave and determined youth activists from Generation Z are emerging as a formidable force, driving this movement. Over the past year, these young individuals have testified in congressional hearings, advised White House officials, and engaged tirelessly with legislative aides. Their unique perspectives have even influenced clarifications to the KOSA bill to address concerns such as parental surveillance and the well-being of LGBTQ+ youth, for whom social media can serve as a vital self-discovery tool. Furthermore, they have joined forces with lawmakers in California and other states to support similar proposals, such as the Age Appropriate Design Code Act.

These passionate activists have also formed non-profit organizations that connect youth safety online with the broader initiatives centered around data privacy regulation and artificial intelligence. They argue that AI algorithms contribute to the addictive nature of social media. Their advocacy extends beyond KOSA to encompass other federal policies, including The Kids Privacy Act, an expanded version of the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, as well as the AI Labeling Act. Their case for stricter regulations is supported alarming statistics, such as the 60% surge in teen suicides and the widespread battle with anxiety and depression among Gen Z. The addictive design of social media platforms, as described Zamaan Qureshi, a co-founder of Design It For Us, has been labeled as a mental health emergency.

These youthful crusaders view themselves as Davids fighting against Goliaths. Their personal stories fuel their unwavering determination to hold Big Tech accountable. Activists recount instances of their own struggles with mental health exacerbated the relentless bombardment of harmful content on social media platforms. Emma Lembke, a junior at Washington University and co-founder of Design It For Us, emphasizes that they do not seek to dismantle Big Tech but rather urge the industry to evolve responsibly. Their goal is to foster a just and humane relationship between social media, AI, and its users.

Despite their passion, these activists exhibit remarkable pragmatism and a desire for cooperation. They recognize the need for compromise in the political landscape and view legislation such as KOSA as a starting point. However, they maintain that the voices of Gen Z are being overlooked industry leaders who have failed to invite them to the conversation. This exclusion may prove detrimental to these tech giants in the long run. Alienating Gen Z activists only increases the risks for their companies. It is high time that industry leaders, policymakers, and investors listen to these young voices and recognize their valuable insights. Creating a sustainable and certain future for the industry requires a willingness to learn and grow from the perspective of the kids who demand change.

