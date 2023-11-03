Tech Giants Disrupting Traditional Financial Institutions: A Closer Look at their Financial Services Arm

As Big Tech firms continue to expand their reach in various industries, traditional financial institutions are beginning to feel the heat. Companies such as Amazon, Apple, Meta (formerly Facebook), Google, and even X (formerly Twitter) are making significant strides in the financial services sector. While they heavily depend on partnerships with banks and fintech companies, they also pose a potential threat to these very institutions.

Contrary to common belief, these tech giants are not seeking banking licenses nor do they intend to become banks themselves. Instead, they are leveraging the support of traditional financial institutions to offer their own bank products. According to Peter Wannemacher, a principal analyst in digital banking at research and consulting firm Forrester, concerns amongst bank executives may be overblown. He believes that these companies are often misunderstood as a threat and that their impact on traditional financial services providers may be overstated.

However, there are some long-term concerns associated with the entry of Big Tech into the financial services sector. One such concern is their ability to create products that offer a superior value proposition to customers with financial needs. For example, Apple Card provides easy transaction views, an area where many big banks fall short in their mobile apps. This highlights a gap in innovation within the banking industry, as banks tend to follow rather than lead in terms of product development and customer interaction.

Another area of concern is the tech giants’ ability to lock customers into their ecosystems and foster brand loyalty. The vast customer base and attention these companies command could serve as a ready-made customer acquisition funnel for their financial products. This poses a significant threat to traditional financial institutions battling for attention and affection from customers.

While the immediate impact may not be as dire as initially perceived, it is crucial for traditional financial institutions to stay vigilant and adapt to the changing landscape. Embracing innovation and meeting customer needs with superior value propositions can help fend off the threat posed Big Tech firms in the long run.

