College Football Week 8: Big South Games on TV

This week in college football, three games featuring teams from the Big South Conference will be televised. If you’re interested in catching all the action, we’ve got you covered with the details on how and when to watch.

The first game to look out for is between the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the UT Martin Skyhawks. This game will be aired on Saturday, October 21, at 3:00 PM ET. If you can’t make it to a TV, don’t worry – the game will also be available for live streaming on ESPN+.

The second game of the week features the Bryant Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers. This game will also be played on Saturday, October 21, at 3:00 PM ET. Like the previous game, it can be watched either on TV or through the live streaming service ESPN+.

Lastly, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Saturday, October 21, at 6:00 PM ET. This game will also be broadcasted on ESPN+ for those who can’t make it to their TV screens.

If you’re a fan of college football and don’t want to miss out on any of the Big South Conference games this season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will provide you with access to all the college football action throughout the season.

