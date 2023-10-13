Big South Games to Watch in Week 7 of College Football Season

This week’s college football schedule includes three exciting matchups featuring teams from the Big South. If you don’t want to miss any of the action, here are the details on how you can watch these games.

First up is the game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs and the Austin Peay Governors. This game will kick off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. You can catch the live stream of this game on ESPN+.

Next, we have the clash between the Lindenwood Lions and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. This game is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. You can also watch this game through the live stream on ESPN+.

Last but not least, the Robert Morris Colonials will face off against the Bryant Bulldogs at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. You can tune in to this game streaming it on ESPN+.

Source: Data Skrive | Definitions: Big South – a collegiate athletic conference in the United States, ESPN+ – a streaming service provided ESPN.