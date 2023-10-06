Watch Big South Game on TV This Week

If you’re wondering how to watch all of the Week 6 college football matchups, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll focus on one game involving teams from the Big South conference.

The game to watch is between the Robert Morris Colonials and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs. It will take place on Saturday, October 7 at 4:00 PM ET. To catch the action, you can tune in to the live stream on ESPN+.

If you’re not familiar with these platforms, Fubo and ESPN+ are popular options for streaming college football games. Fubo offers a wide range of sports channels, including the ones that broadcast college football games. ESPN+ is a streaming service that provides exclusive access to various sports events, including college football.

So, whether you’re a fan of the Robert Morris Colonials or the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, make sure to sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to watch the game and enjoy college football all season long.

Sources: Data Skrive

