Where to Watch Big South College Football Games This Week

If you’re a fan of college football and specifically the Big South Conference, you won’t want to miss the exciting matchups happening this week. Here are the details on where to watch these games and catch all the action.

On Saturday, September 30, the Howard Bison will be taking on the Robert Morris Colonials at 12:00 PM ET. You can catch this game on ESPN+ through a live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming service that allows you to watch a variety of sports content, including college football.

Another game to watch on Saturday is the Bryant Bulldogs versus the Rhode Island Rams. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM ET, and this game will be available to stream on FloSports. FloSports is a platform that provides live streaming of various sporting events, including college football.

Finally, the Kennesaw State Owls will be facing off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 6:00 PM ET. You can watch this game on ESPN+ through a live stream as well.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the excitement this college football season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. These services will allow you to access a wide range of college football games throughout the season.

So, grab your favorite game-time snacks and get ready to cheer on your favorite Big South teams. Enjoy the action-packed games, from the red-zone opportunities to the two-minute drills and goal-line stands.

