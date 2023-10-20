The Big Sky College Football Games: How to Watch in Week 8

The college football season marches on into Week 8, and if you’re a fan of the Big Sky, you’ll be excited about the four games happening this week. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

First up, on Saturday, October 21, the Idaho State Bengals will take on the Portland State Vikings at 4:00 PM ET. You can catch this game on ESPN+ through their live stream.

Next, at 7:00 PM ET, the Weber State Wildcats will face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles. Again, ESPN+ will be streaming this game live.

Then, at 8:00 PM ET, the Northern Colorado Bears will go head-to-head with the Cal Poly Mustangs. You can watch this game on ESPN+ as well.

Finally, wrapping up the day’s Big Sky games, the Montana State Bobcats will play against the Sacramento State Hornets at 10:30 PM ET. This game will be televised on ESPN2, with a live stream available on Fubo.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the Big Sky college football action this season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to have access to all the games.

So, grab some snacks, settle in, and enjoy the exciting matchups happening in the Big Sky conference this week!

