How to Watch Big Sky College Football Games in Week 7

If you’re looking for information on how to watch the Week 7 college football matchups featuring teams from the Big Sky conference, we’ve got you covered. Below, we provide details on all six games and where you can watch them.

Sacramento State Hornets at Northern Colorado Bears

Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Portland State Vikings at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Eastern Washington Eagles at Idaho State Bengals

Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

UC Davis Aggies at Weber State Wildcats

Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Cal Poly Mustangs at Montana State Bobcats

Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Montana Grizzlies at Idaho Vandals

Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 10:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

If you want to watch these exciting Big Sky college football games, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. Both platforms offer live streaming options so you can catch all the action in real time.

