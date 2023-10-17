New Social Video Platform Takes Over Roxy Jacenko’s Instagram Account

A new social video platform called Wweevv has grabbed attention taking control of Roxy Jacenko’s Sweaty Better PR Instagram account. With over 98,000 followers, the Instagram post from Wweevv boldly states, “Roxy is out,” alluding to Jacenko’s departure.

Wweevv defines itself as a “new social video integration platform,” indicating that its focus is on incorporating video content into social media platforms. This move, taking over Jacenko’s account, demonstrates the platform’s ability to command a large following and gain visibility within the industry.

Roxy Jacenko, a well-known figure in the public relations world, often referred to herself as the PR Queen. Her exit from the Sweaty Better PR Instagram account marks a significant change in the social media landscape, as Wweevv takes the reins.

This surprising move has created a buzz among followers and industry professionals alike. The Instagram post Wweevv has sparked curiosity and speculation about Jacenko’s departure and what it means for the future of Sweaty Better PR.

Further information about Wweevv’s strategy and plans remains unknown, leaving followers eagerly awaiting for more details. As a new player in the social media sphere, Wweevv’s takeover of Jacenko’s account presents an intriguing shift in the PR industry and the integration of video content into social platforms.

Sources:

– Elena Couper, NCA NewsWire

Definitions:

– Social video platform: A platform that focuses on sharing video content and integrating it into social media networks.

– Instagram: A popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers.

– PR: Short for public relations, it involves managing and maintaining a positive public image for individuals or businesses.

– Roxy Jacenko: A well-known figure in the public relations industry, often referred to as the PR Queen.