Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Re-Follow Each Other on Instagram Amid Breakup Rumors

Big Sean and his girlfriend, Jhené Aiko, have recently refollowed each other on Instagram, putting an end to rumors that they had broken up. The couple, who welcomed their son about a year ago, unfollowed each other on the social media platform, sparking speculation of a split. However, as of Wednesday, they are back to following one another.

Amidst the breakup rumors, Aiko shared some cryptic memes on her Instagram Stories, hinting at relationship troubles and the importance of having a supportive partner. Despite the social media activity, Page Six has confirmed that the couple is still together.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko first went public with their relationship in June 2016, when they shared a kiss onstage at a music festival. Aiko had filed for divorce from her previous husband, producer Dot da Genius, just two months prior. The couple has faced breakup rumors in the past but has always managed to reconcile.

In 2019, Aiko confirmed their split but emphasized that there was no animosity between them. She clarified that her forthcoming freestyles would touch on various subjects and relationships, not solely focused on her ex-boyfriend.

The couple’s relationship took a major turn when they announced that they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. Aiko gave birth to their son, Noah, in November 2022, sharing the joyous news on Instagram.

In addition to Noah, Aiko is also a mother to her daughter Namiko, from her previous relationship with O’Ryan. Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have continued to navigate their relationship, despite the challenges that come with fame and rumors. As of now, they are still going strong.

Sources:

– Page Six