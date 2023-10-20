The FCC Approves Google, Apple, and Meta for New Mobile VR and AR Devices

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted approval to Google, Apple, and Meta Platforms for the distribution of their new mobile virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices. This decision allows these tech companies to roll out their latest wearable tech and in-car services, including VR and AR goggles that operate on the same airwaves as Wi-Fi-enabled devices.

The FCC’s unanimous 5-0 vote highlights the significance of these airwaves in the development of new wearable technologies and the future of technology. This approval also enables augmented reality eyewear to connect to smartphones using the 6 GHz band and allows for the sharing of navigation data between smartphones and vehicles.

Kevin Martin, vice president of North America policy at Meta, praised the FCC’s decision, emphasizing the importance of using new wireless technologies to advance computing. This regulatory approval is a significant step toward a future where wearable computers become more commonplace.

This development comes at a time when Meta has faced privacy concerns regarding their Quest 3 headset’s recording capabilities and the integration of technology into daily life. The passthrough video feature of the device, which allows users to interact with the real world while wearing the headset, has sparked debate.

In addition to Meta, Google, Apple, and other tech companies are heavily investing in VR headsets and smart glasses to transform digital interaction. Apple is currently preparing to launch its first mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, in early 2024.

Overall, the FCC’s approval of Google, Apple, and Meta’s new mobile VR and AR devices signifies a significant milestone in the advancement of wearable technology and paves the way for a future where VR and AR become more integrated into our everyday lives.

Sources:

– Bloomberg