Two leading dating app companies, Bumble and Match, have recently made the decision to pause their advertising on Instagram. This comes after tests designed to simulate the behavior of child predators exposed a major flaw in the platform’s ad algorithms. Shockingly, these tests resulted in ads being served alongside sexually explicit material, which has understandably alarmed major advertisers.

Notable brands such as Disney, Pizza Hut, and Walmart were also affected these algorithmic missteps. These companies demand that their ads do not appear next to inappropriate content, including hate speech and sexually explicit material.

In a comprehensive experiment conducted The Wall Street Journal, Instagram’s Reels algorithm was put to the test. Test accounts were specifically set up to follow young gymnasts, cheerleaders, and other teen influencers. The results were deeply troubling. The algorithm consistently served explicit and inappropriate content to these test accounts, including videos featuring explicit footage of children and explicit adult content. Shockingly, ads for well-known U.S. brands also appeared alongside this inappropriate content.

The findings of The Wall Street Journal’s experiment were corroborated the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, an organization dedicated to child safety. Their independent tests produced similar results, further underscoring the gravity of the issue.

In response to these revelations, Match, the parent company of popular dating app Tinder, began canceling its advertising with Meta (formerly Facebook). Match has also halted all Reels advertising and has chosen not to promote their major brands on any of Meta’s platforms. Justine Sacco, a spokesperson for Match, made a statement condemning the association of their brands with predatory or inappropriate content.

Bumble, another prominent dating app, has likewise taken action. Robbie McKay, a spokesperson for Bumble, made it clear that the company would never intentionally advertise alongside inappropriate content. As a result, Bumble has suspended its ads across all of Meta’s platforms.

These recent developments highlight the need for social media platforms to enhance their ad algorithms and ensure that ads are not served next to inappropriate or harmful content. The responsibility falls on companies like Instagram to protect vulnerable users and maintain the trust of their advertisers.

