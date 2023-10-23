The Florida Department of Citrus Allocates Budget for Gift Fruit Marketing

The Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC) has planned its budget for gift fruit marketing in the upcoming year, with a focus on social media content. According to FDOC Global Marketing Manager Katelynn Long, a majority of the budget, amounting to $58,200, will be allocated for promoting gift fruit through various social media platforms.

In addition to social media content, the budget will also cover influencer partnerships, media relations releases, and content development and administration. The aim of these efforts is to create awareness and generate interest in Florida’s gift fruit during the period between November 2023 and February 2024.

To maximize the impact of the marketing campaign, the FDOC has decided to allocate 55% of the budget to the period from November 1 to December 17, 2023. This coincides with the holiday season, when there is traditionally a higher demand for gift fruit. The remaining 45% of the budget will be utilized from January 2 to February 7, 2024.

By prioritizing social media content, the FDOC recognizes the influential role that these platforms play in reaching a wide audience. With the rise of social media influencers and the power of online reviews, it has become increasingly important for organizations to leverage these channels to promote their products.

Overall, the FDOC’s budget allocation reflects a strategic approach to gift fruit marketing, taking into account the seasonal demand and the effectiveness of social media platforms. By utilizing these tools, the FDOC aims to increase awareness and encourage consumers to choose Florida gift fruit for their gifting needs.

