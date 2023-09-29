Big Mouth Season 7: New Challenges Await as the Teens Head to High School

The highly anticipated seventh season of the hit Netflix animated series, Big Mouth, is set to premiere on October 20, 2023. With the release of the trailer, fans are buzzing with excitement to see what awaits the beloved group of teenagers as they enter the next chapter of their lives: high school.

Big Mouth, created Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, follows a group of middle school students as they navigate the trials and tribulations of adolescence, with a unique twist – their Hormone Monsters, physical manifestations of their raging hormones, guide and torment them throughout their coming-of-age journey.

The core ensemble cast, including Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele, will embark on new challenges, both personally and socially, as they transition to high school. The trailer hints at the complexities and uncertainties that await each character, promising a season filled with self-discovery, budding relationships, and unexpected adversaries.

Guest appearances from a star-studded lineup including Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong’o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, Mark Duplass, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Scheer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jon Daly, and Andy Daly, further add to the anticipation of an exciting and eventful season.

As the characters face the challenges of a new school, new friends, and new adversaries, the Hormone Monsters continue to play a central role, navigating the ups and downs of teenage hormones.

With the announcement that Season 8 will mark the final season of Big Mouth, fans can expect a satisfying conclusion to the series in the future. But for now, mark your calendars for the premiere of Big Mouth Season 7 on October 20, 2023, and prepare to laugh, cringe, and reminisce about your own awkward teenage years.

Sources:

– Netflix