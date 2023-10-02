Big Mouth Season 5 has arrived, and fans are eager to catch up with the hilarious and relatable teenage adventures of Nick, Andrew, and their friends. If you’re wondering how to watch Big Mouth Season 5 online, look no further, as we have all the streaming details right here.

Big Mouth Season 5 premiered on November 5, 2021, with all 10 episodes dropping at once. This season continues to explore the ups and downs of teenage life and introduces new storylines and challenges for the main characters.

Created Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll, Big Mouth is an adult animated series that draws inspiration from their own suburban New York upbringing. The show cleverly anthropomorphizes various objects, aspects, and emotions, including the effects of teenage hormones.

To watch Big Mouth Season 5, you can stream it on Netflix, the popular subscription-based streaming service. Simply log in to your Netflix account and search for Big Mouth Season 5. The entire season is available for your binge-watching pleasure.

The voice cast for Big Mouth Season 5 includes Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Maurice the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, and more. The talented cast brings the hilarious and relatable characters to life, making Big Mouth a must-watch series for fans of adult animated comedy.

In addition to Big Mouth Season 5, a Netflix subscription grants you access to a wide range of globally acclaimed shows, such as One Piece, Stranger Things, Sex Education, Castlevania, and Bridgerton.

