How to Watch Big Mouth Season 1 Online: Streaming Details

If you’re wondering how to watch Big Mouth Season 1 online, you’ve come to the right place. This animated coming-of-age sitcom, created Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, is available to stream via Netflix.

Big Mouth Season 1 is set in a suburban town and follows a group of adolescents as they navigate the challenges of puberty. The show explores the physical, emotional, and social changes that come with adolescence, vividly represented the Hormone Monsters.

The voice cast for Big Mouth Season 1 includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Andrew Rannells, and many more talented actors.

To watch Big Mouth Season 1 streaming on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard without ads)

– $19.99 per month (premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads. It allows you to watch in Full HD on 2 supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows you to download content on 2 supported devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan is for four supported devices at a time and provides content in Ultra HD. You can download content on up to six supported devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. It also supports Netflix spatial audio.

In addition to Big Mouth Season 1, a Netflix subscription grants access to globally acclaimed shows like One Piece, Stranger Things, Sex Education, Castlevania, Bridgerton, and more.

So, if you’re looking to watch Big Mouth Season 1 online, head over to Netflix and start streaming this hilarious and relatable coming-of-age series.

