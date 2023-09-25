Wall Street Mixed on Media Stocks as Writers Guild Deal Reached

Big media shares initially rose in pre-market trading on Monday, but they opened lower at the bell and continued to trend downward throughout the day. This occurred despite the news that the Writers Guild had reached a tentative deal with studios to end their prolonged strike. The decline in media stocks can be attributed to market jitters over inflation, interest rates, and the potential for a government shutdown, which seemed to outweigh the relief that Hollywood is back in business.

On the other hand, Netflix is seeing an increase in its stock value. Exhibitors, who can avoid clear and present danger if the strikes end, are also experiencing strong gains across the board.

While Wall Street has been mixed on the strikes actors and writers, it is evident that the prolonged shutdown of productions has resulted in significantly lower costs for companies struggling to pay down debt due to ongoing losses in streaming. The CEOs in the industry have faced limited pushback from investors in the past, but there has been a bit more concern with the disruption caused the fall television season and shifting movie release dates.

The details of the newly reached WGA deal are not yet public, so it is unclear how it will impact corporate financials. However, the WGA leadership has described the deal as “exceptional” with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector.

While the SAG-AFTRA strike is ongoing, there is an expectation that a deal with the WGA will lead to a settlement with actors as well. Analysts believe that a similar agreement with actors could be reached relatively quickly.

Although there are still challenges facing the industry, such as weak advertising and evolving direct-to-consumer strategies, media stocks rose in early trading before giving up most of their gains. Warner Bros Discovery is down 2.5%, while Disney, Comcast, and Paramount are down less than 1%. Netflix, on the other hand, is up over 1%.

Exhibition stocks, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Marcus, are experiencing significant increases. Theatrical releases were initially thought to be at risk due to the strikes impacting studio schedules and box office numbers. However, as talks progress and the end of the strikes becomes more likely, the industry may face less disruption in the coming months.

