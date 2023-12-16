Big Lots to Close Store in Colonie Plaza January 2024

Big news for shoppers in Colonie Plaza! Discount retail store, Big Lots, has announced the permanent closure of its store located at 1892 Central Avenue. The closure is scheduled to take place the end of January 2024.

The decision to close the store comes as part of Big Lots’ ongoing review of their store footprint to ensure they are effectively serving their customers and optimizing their business operations. The company stated, “Sometimes this process results in store closings or relocations.”

In light of the impending closure, the Colonie store is currently offering sales on its inventory, providing customers with the opportunity to grab great deals before the final closure. However, once the store shuts its doors for good, patrons are encouraged to visit other nearby Big Lots locations within the Capital Region. These alternative locations can be found in Troy, Clifton Park, and Amsterdam.

As a discount retailer, Big Lots offers a wide range of products to cater to shoppers’ various needs. From furniture and home essentials to personal care items, clothing, toys, pet supplies, and grocery items, there’s something for everyone. Customers can conveniently explore and order all of the company’s products through the Big Lots website.

While the closure of the Colonie Plaza store may come as disappointing news for local residents, Big Lots remains committed to continuing its operations and meeting the needs of its valued customers through their other accessible locations in the Capital Region. Be sure to take advantage of the ongoing sales and make the most of the available deals before the store closes its doors for the last time.