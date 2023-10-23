Wisconsin Badgers Stage Comeback to Beat Illinois in Big Ten West Matchup

In an exciting Big Ten West matchup, the Wisconsin Badgers staged a brilliant comeback to defeat the Illinois Fighting Illini with a final score of 25-21. Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke, making his first collegiate start, led the Badgers with an impressive performance.

After trailing 21-7 at the end of the third quarter, Wisconsin fought back with 18 points in the fourth quarter. The Badgers scored on consecutive drives, including a 3-yard touchdown pass from Locke to lineman Nolan Rucci with just 27 seconds remaining in the game.

Locke, who transferred from Mississippi State but did not play there, filled in for the injured Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai had broken his throwing hand in the previous week’s loss to Iowa. Locke completed 21 of 41 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions.

Leading the rushing attack for the Badgers was Braelon Allen, who ran for 145 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries. The Wisconsin defense also played a crucial role in the comeback, forcing a punt and allowing the offense to drive down the field for the game-winning touchdown.

With this victory, Wisconsin reclaimed the top spot in the Big Ten West after Iowa’s loss to Minnesota. However, the Badgers face a tough challenge ahead as they prepare to host the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on October 28th.

