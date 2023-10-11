Leading Chinese Hedge Fund Calls for Stabilization Fund to Buy Stocks

A prominent Chinese macro hedge fund, Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center, has urged the Chinese government to establish a stabilization fund for purchasing stocks. This move would mark a departure from the authorities’ stance since the market crash of 2015. In a WeChat article, Li Bei, founder of the hedge fund, argued that despite signs of the economy stabilizing and improving relations between China and the US, foreign investors continue to sell their holdings. This suggests that major institutions may be gradually liquidating their local assets.

Li Bei emphasized that the declining stock prices have the potential to trigger more selling and inflict further damage on investors’ wealth and confidence. She identified this as a “vicious cycle” that can only be broken the intervention of a stabilization fund entering the market. Not only would this strategy end the market rout, but it could also generate profits for the government.

The call for a stabilization fund aligns with the growing voices of individuals such as economist Li Xunlei, from Zhongtai Securities Co., who made a similar recommendation last month. Li Xunlei cited the example of the successful defense the Hong Kong government against international speculators in 1998. Despite recent hopes of economic stimulus, the CSI 300 Index remains down 5% this year. Previous measures aimed at supporting growth and the property market have failed to improve investor sentiment.

Banxia Investment Management Center’s Li Bei stressed the importance of mitigating the damage caused declining asset prices. By purchasing CSI 300 stocks at current levels, the government could potentially secure dividends of at least 3.5%. Additionally, financing the stabilization fund through two-year government bonds could result in costs of approximately 2.3%. This approach could potentially generate annual cash inflows of around 12 billion yuan for the government if 1 trillion yuan is raised for the fund.

The proposed fund would strategically buy different stocks based on preset index levels, preventing excessive declines and overheating in the market. This approach would enable the stabilization fund to generate profits, while simultaneously maintaining stability in the stock market. Establishing such a fund would also earn credit for the government.

The removal of Li Bei’s WeChat article the day after its publication raises questions about the reasons behind its deletion, but no comment has been provided on this matter.

Overall, the establishment of a stabilization fund may prove to be a vital step in addressing the current challenges faced the Chinese stock market and boosting investor confidence.

