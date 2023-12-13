Title: Exposing the Hidden Divisions Among Big Brother Housemates

Summary: In a surprising revelation, former Big Brother star Jenkin has shed light on the secret feuds that have emerged among the cast members after the show’s finale. While most housemates have formed WhatsApp groups to stay connected, Jenkin disclosed that some individuals, including Farida and Trish, are not part of these groups. Trish had been invited initially but declined, possibly due to concerns about the opinions held others. Moreover, Jenkin mentioned the existence of an even more exclusive group limited to a select number of housemates. This revelation hints at the underlying tensions and divisions within the Big Brother cast.

In a recent interview at the Jack and his Giant Bigstalk press night, Jenkin provided insight into the dynamics within the housemates’ WhatsApp groups. He confirmed the absence of both Farida and Trish from these groups, clarifying that Trish had been sent an invitation but chose not to join. This decision might have been influenced the public controversy surrounding Trish’s past tweets, deemed offensive and inappropriate. It appears that the show’s production decided it would be best for Trish not to attend the series finale, as her presence could divert attention away from the main event.

Interestingly, Jenkin also mentioned the existence of a more exclusive group among the housemates. This smaller group, composed of Tom, Paul, and Olivia, suggests the development of closer bonds between certain cast members. Additionally, Jenkin revealed the creation of a separate garden group chat, affectionately named the “garden gang.” This highlights the housemates’ shared experiences and camaraderie during their time in the Big Brother garden.

Overall, Jenkin’s revelations paint a picture of hidden divisions and alliances within the Big Brother cast. The exclusion of certain individuals from the WhatsApp groups, along with the formation of a more exclusive group, indicates that not all relationships have continued smoothly after the show’s conclusion. It remains to be seen how these disputes and divisions will play out in the wider context of the Big Brother community.