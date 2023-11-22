The Big Brother WhatsApp Group Drama: Feuds and Snubs

The recently concluded season of the beloved reality show, Big Brother, may have crowned Jordan Sangha as its winner, but the drama isn’t over just yet. While Dylan Tennant, one of the housemates, maintains his role as the admin of the Big Brother WhatsApp group, there seems to be trouble brewing.

Exclusive reports from The Sun Online have revealed that Noky Simbani, who finished in fifth place, has not been added to the housemates’ WhatsApp group. The exclusion comes after an explosive fallout between Dylan, Noky, and Trish Balusa during a secret Halloween task. It appears that Dylan is still harboring a grudge, leading to Noky being left out.

Runner-up Olivia Young has expressed her intent to rectify the situation, stating that she will add Noky as soon as Dylan gives the go-ahead. Olivia herself was added to the group on Friday night, as the housemates retrieved their phones after the show’s finale.

Noky, however, remains unfazed the apparent snub, stating that she doesn’t take it as any shade. She explains her initial reluctance to use her phone, describing it as an “illegal object.” Noky believes that if someone had asked for her number for the group chat, she might have missed the request due to her limited use of Instagram direct messages.

The tension between Noky, Dylan, and Trish arose during a Halloween task when Noky, who had been given a secret mission, chose Trish to participate with her. In the middle of the night, the two girls had to navigate a bathroom tunnel to reach a secret room. There, they were instructed Big Brother to quickly select two housemates for eviction. Noky chose Olivia, while Trish chose Dylan, along with Kerry.

The fallout from this incident led to Dylan’s outburst and accusations of a “black on black crime.” Fans of the show were horrified his comments, leading to numerous complaints to television watchdog Ofcom.

With the drama still unfolding, it remains to be seen how these tensions will be resolved and whether Noky will eventually gain entry to the Big Brother WhatsApp group.

(Source: [The Sun Online](https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/))