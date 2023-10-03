Big Brother Housemates to Undergo Respect and Inclusion Training

Big Brother housemates will be receiving respect and inclusion training as part of ITV’s duty of care protocols. This training is aimed at setting the expectation for appropriate behavior and language within the house. The castmates will also undergo psychological and medical assessments, background checks, and a social media review before the show launch.

ITV has emphasized the importance of providing support for the contestants, both during and after the show. Each contestant will have an individual support plan that includes sessions with mental health professionals. They will also be required to disclose any relevant medical history or information. The housemates will be briefed on the house rules and informed about the potential positive and negative implications of participating in the show. Similar to Love Island, they will have to disable their social media accounts before entering the house.

The welfare of the contestants will be closely monitored throughout the show. There will be daily meetings to address any issues that arise, and mental health professionals will be available to provide support. After leaving the house, the housemates will receive training on dealing with social media and press. Additional support will be offered based on their individual needs.

The Big Brother reboot will feature a new cast of carefully selected housemates from diverse backgrounds. Tasks, nominations, and live evictions will be included, with the voting public playing a crucial role in determining the winner.

ITV has stated that the welfare protocols for Big Brother have evolved over the years. The 2023 plan has been evaluated and reviewed with the compliance and duty of care team, mental health professionals, and the show’s welfare team to ensure the well-being of everyone involved.

Source: This article is based on the source article from Mirror.co.uk without URLs.