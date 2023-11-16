Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome a New Addition to Their Family: Meet Red, the Chihuahua

Kaley Cuoco, beloved actress known for her role in The Big Bang Theory, has once again surprised her fans with exciting news about her expanding family. On November 11, Kaley took to her Instagram story to share a series of photos announcing the adoption of their newest furry family member, Red the chihuahua.

The heartwarming story of Red’s adoption comes after months of Kaley’s makeup artist, Liz Rizo, attempting to find a loving home for the senior chihuahua. In mid-September, Kaley had shared posts on her Instagram story, pleading with her followers to help find a forever home for Red, who was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles.

Luckily, it seems Red has found the perfect home with Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey. Not only does he join their other rescue dogs, Ruby, Opal, King, and Blue, but he also forms a special bond with their daughter, Matilda. Kaley, speaking to People, expressed her joy at how well Matilda has embraced all the animals at home.

“Oh my God, she got thrown to the wolves literally,” Kaley shared. “After she was born, I’m like, ‘If this child doesn’t like dogs, I might have to send her back. There’s no choice. This is your life. This is it … They have jumped on her. They have crawled across her. We have let them lick her, kiss her. Our pediatrician was like, ‘It’s okay.’ So they love her so much.”

The addition of Red to their family not only brings happiness to Kaley, Tom, and Matilda but also serves as a reminder of the importance of pet adoption and providing a loving home to animals in need. Kaley’s Instagram post showcasing Red’s adoption has garnered immense support and admiration from her fans, who are inspired her dedication to animal welfare.

