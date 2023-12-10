Speculation of a Rift Between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparks Social Media Buzz

There has been widespread speculation on social media about a possible rift between actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Netizens have been discussing the matter after rumors spread that Abhishek’s father, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, had unfollowed Aishwarya on Instagram.

Although it is unclear if Amitabh was even following Aishwarya on Instagram in the first place, the news has sparked a frenzy among fans and followers. Amitabh currently follows 74 people on the platform, and the alleged unfollowing of his daughter-in-law has fueled the speculation.

Interestingly, these rumors surfaced just days after the Bachchan family was seen together at the premiere of Agastya Nanda’s debut movie, ‘The Archies,’ in Mumbai. The family appeared united and cheerful during the event, adding to the confusion surrounding the ongoing rumors.

While the reasons behind Amitabh’s alleged unfollowing remain unknown, fans and the media continue to analyze every move of the famous family. The Bachchans have always been in the public eye, and any developments or changes in their social media behavior tend to garner significant attention.

As the speculation continues to circulate, it is important to remember that social media can often amplify rumors and create unnecessary controversies. Until there is concrete evidence or statements from the Bachchan family themselves, it is best to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Stay tuned to BizAsiaLive.com for further updates and insights into this ongoing saga.