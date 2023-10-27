Exciting Big 12 College Football Matchups Await This Week!

Betty Davis

Are you ready for another action-packed weekend of college football? Look no further than the Big 12 conference, which features six thrilling games scheduled for Week 9. From nail-biting red-zone opportunities to intense two-minute drills and jaw-dropping goal-line stands, this week’s matchups promise to deliver excitement and entertainment.

Here’s a breakdown of the Big 12 games you won’t want to miss:

– Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats: Be sure to tune in on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM ET as these two teams battle it out. Witness the live stream on ESPN2 via Fubo.

– Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks: Prepare for an epic showdown on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM ET, exclusively on FOX. Catch the live stream on Fubo to see which team emerges victoriously.

– West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights: Don’t miss the excitement on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM ET. Tune in to Fox Sports 1 for live coverage or watch the live stream on Fubo.

– Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears: Get ready for an intense matchup scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM ET, exclusively on ESPN+. Don’t miss the live stream on ESPN+ to witness all the thrills.

– BYU Cougars at Texas Longhorns: The battle between these two teams is set for Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM ET. Catch the game on ABC to experience the excitement firsthand.

– Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys: End your Saturday with a thrilling game on October 28 at 8:00 PM ET, exclusively on ESPN2. Don’t forget to watch the live stream on Fubo to catch every heart-stopping moment.

To stay tuned to all the exciting college football action throughout the season

