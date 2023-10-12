Big 12 College Football Games to Watch This Week

Betty Davis

Heading into Week 7 of the college football season, the Big 12 conference has five intriguing matchups on the schedule. Here’s a breakdown of the games and where you can watch them.

First up, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Houston Cougars on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET. You can catch the game on Fox Sports 1 or stream it live on Fubo.

On Saturday, October 14, the Iowa State Cyclones will face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 12:00 PM ET. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, with a live stream available on Fubo.

The Kansas Jayhawks will travel to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. This game can also be seen on Fox Sports 1 or streamed live on Fubo.

Another exciting matchup on Saturday is the BYU Cougars versus the TCU Horned Frogs at 3:30 PM ET. This game will be televised on ESPN, with a live stream available on Fubo.

Lastly, the Kansas State Wildcats will square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 or can be streamed live on Fubo.

To catch all of the Big 12 college football action this week and throughout the season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+.

