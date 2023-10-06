College Football Week 6: Big 12 Games to Watch

In Week 6 of the college football season, the Big 12 conference will showcase five exciting games. Here is a breakdown of the matchups and how you can catch all the action.

On Friday, October 6, the Kansas State Wildcats will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be televised on ESPN, and you can also stream it live on Fubo. Both teams will be looking to secure a win in this conference showdown.

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns is scheduled for Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM ET. This fierce rivalry will be broadcasted on ABC, and you can stream it on Fubo as well. The game is expected to be an intense battle between two of the conference’s top teams.

Another game to keep an eye on is the UCF Knights versus the Kansas Jayhawks, which will kick off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be televised on FOX, and you can also catch the live stream on Fubo. Both teams will be aiming for a victory in this non-conference matchup.

At 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off against the Baylor Bears. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2, and you can stream it live on Fubo. This Big 12 clash promises to be an exciting contest between two talented teams.

Lastly, the TCU Horned Frogs will take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 2, and you can catch the live stream on Fubo. Both teams will be looking to make a statement in this conference matchup.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the Big 12 action this season, sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to watch college football all season long.

Sources: Data Skrive