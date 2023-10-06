Big 12 College Football Games to Watch in Week 6

The college football season continues to deliver exciting matchups in Week 6, with five games featuring Big 12 schools. If you’re eager to catch all of the action, we’ve got you covered. Here are the details on how to watch these games:

1. Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys – Friday, October 6, 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

2. Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns – Saturday, October 7, 12:00 PM ET

TV: ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

3. UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks – Saturday, October 7, 4:00 PM ET

TV: FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears – Saturday, October 7, 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

5. TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones – Saturday, October 7, 8:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2 (Live stream on Fubo)

These matchups promise to be highly competitive and entertaining. Whether you’re a fan of the Kansas State Wildcats, the Oklahoma Sooners, or any of the other Big 12 teams, you won’t want to miss these games.

If you want to watch college football all season long, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms provide comprehensive coverage of college football, allowing you to stay updated and immersed in the excitement of the sport.

Don’t miss out on the chance to witness the thrill of Big 12 college football in Week 6. Tune in and support your favorite teams as they battle it out on the field.

