How to Watch Big 12 College Football Games in Week 5

If you’re a fan of college football and specifically interested in the Big 12 conference, Week 5 has some exciting games in store for you. There are six games featuring Big 12 teams, and we have all the information you need to watch them.

First up is the matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the BYU Cougars. This game is scheduled for Friday, September 29, at 10:15 PM ET. You can catch the action on ESPN, and if you prefer streaming, you can access it through Fubo.

On Saturday, September 30, there are three Big 12 games taking place. The Baylor Bears will be facing the UCF Knights at 3:30 PM ET, and you can watch it on Fox Sports 1. Again, if you want to stream it, Fubo is the way to go.

The Houston Cougars will be playing against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, also at 3:30 PM ET. This game will be televised on Fox Sports 2, with a streaming option available on Fubo.

The Kansas Jayhawks are set to clash with the Texas Longhorns at 3:30 PM ET. This game will be broadcasted on ABC, making it easily accessible to viewers. You can also stream it on Fubo.

Later in the day, the Iowa State Cyclones will be taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at 7:00 PM ET. This game will be shown on Fox Sports 1, and you can stream it on Fubo.

Lastly, the West Virginia Mountaineers will face the TCU Horned Frogs at 8:00 PM ET. ESPN2 will be televising this game, while Fubo offers a streaming option.

To stay up-to-date with all the Big 12 college football games this season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will provide you with all the coverage you need to follow your favorite teams.

