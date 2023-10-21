Elise Joshi, the executive director of Gen-Z for Change (formerly known as TikTok for Biden), is using casualty figures from the Palestinian news outlet Quds News Network to claim that Israel is committing “genocide” and to call for Palestinian liberation. Joshi, who has a close relationship with the Biden administration, argues that these figures highlight the need for young activists to pressure the administration to support the cause.

Gen-Z for Change was partnered with the Biden campaign during the 2020 election and has continued to work closely with the administration since Biden took office. The group was even given the opportunity to host a YouTube town hall on the coronavirus vaccine with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Joshi has been an active advocate for progressive change and has used her platform to push for causes such as Palestinian liberation.

The association between Joshi and the Biden administration is part of the president’s efforts to gain support from young activists. However, it also presents challenges as progressive activists within the movement try to push Biden further to the left. In addition to her use of Quds News Network statistics, Joshi has labeled Israel an “apartheid state,” expressed support for Palestine, and referred to Gaza as an “open-air prison.”

Joshi is not the only leader of Gen-Z for Change to express anti-Israel rhetoric. Aidan Kohn-Murphy, the group’s founder, has accused supporters of Israel of dehumanizing Palestinians and has criticized Israel’s response to Hamas attacks. The group has also shared a video condemning the bombing of a hospital in Gaza without mentioning that it was caused a failed Palestinian rocket.

It is unclear why Joshi considers Quds News Network a trustworthy source, as it is affiliated with Hamas and is known for its anti-Israel and anti-Semitic propaganda. The outlet openly opposes Israel’s right to exist and supports what it calls “the resistance.” Quds News Network has defended Hamas against accusations of violence and has promoted the group’s goal of establishing an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The removal of Quds News Network Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has sparked controversy, with the outlet accusing the company of siding with the Israeli occupation. Quds News Network has called for an international campaign in solidarity with the Palestinian people to highlight the “human rights abuses” committed Israel.

In conclusion, Elise Joshi and Gen-Z for Change are using Quds News Network’s casualty figures to assert that Israel is engaging in “genocide” and to advocate for Palestinian liberation. Their close ties to the Biden administration reflect the president’s efforts to gain support from young activists, but also raise challenges as progressive activists seek to influence Biden’s policies. The association with Quds News Network, a biased and anti-Israel source, further calls into question the accuracy of their claims.

Sources:

– Quds News Network

– Gen-Z for Change

– Associated Press