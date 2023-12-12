Biden Faces Protests and Star-Studded Fundraisers

The recent fundraiser events attended President Joe Biden in Los Angeles were not without controversy. Protesters gathered outside the event, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and denouncing Israel’s military response to the conflict with Hamas. The demonstrations disrupted the events and even penetrated the venue, with the noise of the protesters audible to attendees.

Despite the disruptions, the star power of the fundraisers remained intact. Lenny Kravitz and Steven Spielberg were among the celebrities present, while Shonda Rhimes, listed as a co-host, did not attend but affirmed her support for the Biden-Harris campaign. First Lady Jill Biden also had her own gathering with celebrities at Chrissy Teigen’s house.

While Biden’s fundraising efforts have been successful, some top donors have expressed concerns about a lack of outreach and engagement. They feel that the campaign has not maintained a consistent relationship with donors over the past three years, leading to missed fundraising opportunities. Additionally, the photo line at the fundraiser had fewer participants than expected, indicating a potential lack of enthusiasm among top donors.

The Biden campaign spokesperson defended their fundraising numbers, attributing their success to strong support from small-dollar donors and an aggressive fundraising schedule. They also pointed out that the campaign has managed to win over some critics, including Democratic billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

Looking ahead to the 2024 election, Biden warned of the dangers of a potential reelection of Donald Trump. He called Trump the “greatest threat” to democracy, and his wife referenced the shock of Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016. Campaign officials have also expressed that the 2024 election is expected to be very close, emphasizing the need to highlight the stark differences between Biden and Trump on various issues.

Overall, the protests and criticisms surrounding the fundraisers underscore the challenges and polarizing nature of politics in the United States. The Biden campaign will need to navigate these obstacles and maintain strong donor support to secure their reelection bid.