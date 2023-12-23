President Biden to Meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky Amid Congressional Aid Stalls

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Tuesday, as discussions on a Ukraine aid deal remain stagnant in Congress. This visit marks Zelensky’s third trip to Washington since the conflict in Ukraine began.

The timing of Zelensky’s visit is crucial, as negotiations in Congress for emergency aid funding for Ukraine have hit a roadblock. Lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement that would link immigration and border policy changes to the emergency aid package, which is intended to provide support for Ukraine and Israel before the holiday season.

During his visit, Zelensky has been invited to speak at an all-senators meeting, emphasizing bipartisan support for Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson will also meet with the Ukrainian president to discuss the pressing issues at hand.

The purpose of the White House meeting, according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, is to reaffirm the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine in their defense against Russia’s invasion. With Russia escalating missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss the urgent needs of Ukraine and stress the importance of continued US support.

The discussions between President Biden and President Zelensky will include plans for further defense cooperation. The Ukrainian presidency’s office stated that the focus will be on strengthening unity among the US, Europe, and other nations in supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia, as well as upholding the principles of international order and sovereignty.

Additionally, both leaders will explore opportunities for defensive cooperation in the upcoming year, including joint projects for weapon production and air defense systems.

If Congress fails to reach a deal before the holidays, the Biden administration will face difficult decisions regarding the supply of allies such as Ukraine, potentially impacting US military readiness. The proposed $106 billion aid package includes significant funding for Ukraine’s defense against Russia, alongside support for Israel, Taiwan, and operations at the US-Mexico border. However, Republicans have expressed concerns about additional funding and request that it be tied to significant immigration-related policy changes.

President Biden, echoing his commitment to freedom, emphasized that those who turn their back on this cause will be judged harshly. He expressed his willingness to make significant compromises to ensure Ukraine’s safety and prevent Putin from gaining an advantage.

In conclusion, President Biden’s meeting with President Zelensky highlights the importance of US support for Ukraine during this critical time. Both leaders will discuss urgent needs and further defense cooperation, in addition to addressing the challenges faced in securing a congressional aid deal.