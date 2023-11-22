The White House Joins Meta’s Threads: President Biden and Vice President Harris Gain Following on Rival App to X

In a move that aims to connect with a broader audience and explore alternative communication platforms, the White House launched accounts on Meta’s Threads service for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. This strategic decision positions the administration on an app that competes directly with Elon Musk’s X.

The Threads launch also included accounts for the first lady, second gentleman, and the White House itself. Shortly after its debut, President Biden’s account accumulated an impressive following of 2 million within just one hour.

This shift in communication channels follows recent controversy surrounding Elon Musk’s posts on X, where he made remarks that were regarded as antisemitic. White House officials actively condemned Musk’s rhetoric, leading to several major advertisers, including Apple and Disney, pausing their X spending. Despite facing backlash, Musk defended himself without offering an apology or retracting his statements.

Meta initially introduced Threads as a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to widely criticized changes made Musk to the app. Threads quickly gained popularity, amassing over 30 million sign-ups within hours of its launch. By mid-July, it boasted more than 100 million sign-ups, with analytics firm Apptopia estimating approximately 33 million daily active users in the United States.

While Meta’s Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, previously emphasized that Threads would not prioritize news and political discourse, many former Twitter users have migrated to the app to share and stay informed about current events.

The White House clarified that the launch of their Threads accounts had been in the works for several weeks, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to reaching Americans through various modern communication mediums. The statement from the White House highlighted their utilization of traditional media, digital platforms, SMS programs, and innovative approaches to engage with the public.

President Biden’s first post on Threads conveyed a sense of optimism, affirming his commitment to propelling America forward despite the challenges it faces. He emphasized the importance of the decisions made today, as they will shape the decades to come.

