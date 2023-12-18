Education Department Grants $4.8 Billion in Student Loan Forgiveness

The Education Department has recently provided relief to approximately 80,000 borrowers forgiving a total of $4.8 billion in student loans. This latest announcement brings much-needed assistance to Americans who are already eligible for debt cancellation through programs such as income-driven repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

A significant portion of the forgiveness, around $2.2 billion for approximately 46,000 borrowers, has resulted from corrections made to the federal income-driven repayment process. The department acknowledges that progress towards forgiveness has historically not been accurately accounted for, disproportionately burdening borrowers who have diligently repaid their loans for over two decades.

The remaining amount, approximately $2.6 billion for over 34,000 borrowers, is for participants of the PSLF program. This includes individuals working in public sector jobs such as teachers and public defenders. Their repayment timelines have also been reevaluated, ensuring fair treatment for those who have fulfilled their obligations.

Under the leadership of the Biden administration, this initiative aims to rectify the shortcomings of the education loan system. In July, the administration initially announced plans to adjust borrowers’ accounts for increased accuracy, offering immediate relief to nearly one million borrowers. The Government Accountability Office urged the Education Department to improve its tracking and payment system for borrowers in a report last year.

Over 3.6 million borrowers are eligible to have at least three additional years of payments counted towards their loan forgiveness. The department intends to notify eligible borrowers every other month throughout the coming year.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona emphasized the impact of this debt relief, stating, “This debt relief is life-changing. We recognize that many more student loan borrowers have been failed the existing system and still require assistance.”

As the Biden administration’s efforts to bring student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans progress, the Education Department released its latest proposal this week. The proposal focuses on aiding long-term borrowers and borrowers burdened excessive interest. It suggests waiving up to $20,000 in debt for low- and moderate-income borrowers whose loan balances have surpassed the original borrowed amount.

To qualify for this relief, single individuals must earn less than $125,000 annually and enroll in income-driven loan repayment plans. However, even those who do not meet these criteria may still be eligible for relief up to $10,000 beyond their original loan amount.

Although President Biden aimed to provide widespread student loan forgiveness, the administration has adapted its approach and highlighted smaller-scale forgiveness efforts, totaling $132 billion for several million borrowers.

The Education Department’s final policy negotiations are scheduled for next week, focusing primarily on determining which types of hardships, such as chronic illness or bankruptcy, would qualify borrowers for special relief.