Education Department Forgives $4.8 Billion in Student Loans: Relief for Borrowers

The Education Department has announced that it will forgive an additional $4.8 billion in student loans, providing relief for approximately 80,000 borrowers. This latest round of debt cancellation is targeted towards Americans who already qualify for relief through programs like income-driven repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

Nearly half of the forgiveness, amounting to $2.2 billion for about 46,000 borrowers, is a result of “fixes” to the federal income-driven repayment process. The department acknowledges historical inaccuracies in counting progress towards loan forgiveness, which has left borrowers who have diligently made payments for over two decades burdened with unfair debt. The remaining $2.6 billion in forgiveness is designated for PSLF participants, including teachers, public defenders, and other public sector workers, whose repayment timelines have also been reassessed.

In July, the Biden administration first announced plans to adjust borrowers’ accounts to ensure accuracy and provide immediate relief to almost a million borrowers. This latest move the Education Department aligns with their commitment to rectify the flawed system and assist borrowers in need.

It is estimated that over 3.6 million borrowers will be eligible to have at least three more years of payments factored into their loan forgiveness. The department intends to notify eligible borrowers every other month until next year.

The announcement comes at a critical juncture as the Biden administration’s efforts to bring student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans enter a new phase. In an attempt to garner legal approval after the June rebuke from the Supreme Court, the administration released a new proposal that focuses on helping longstanding borrowers and those severely impacted interest. The proposal suggests waiving up to $20,000 in debt for low- and moderate-income borrowers. Even those who don’t meet the eligibility criteria could still be eligible for relief up to $10,000 beyond their original loan amounts.

With this latest round of forgiveness, the total amount forgiven now stands at $132 billion for several million borrowers. The Education Department’s forthcoming policy negotiations will address important questions regarding potential hardships that may make borrowers eligible for special relief.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona acknowledged the life-changing impact of this debt relief and emphasized that many more student loan borrowers still require assistance. As the administration moves forward with its plans and negotiations, the focus remains on providing relief to those who have long struggled with the burden of student loan debt.