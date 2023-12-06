Joe Biden Increases Fundraising Efforts Amid Poll Concerns

President Joe Biden is ramping up his campaign fundraising in response to former President Donald Trump’s recent surge in the polls, aiming to alleviate concerns among Democratic donors. Biden attended three high-profile fundraisers in Boston this week and is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles and Philadelphia for two more fundraising events. While some Democratic operatives downplay the connection between Biden’s fundraising and Trump’s rise in the polls, others acknowledge that it marks a slight shift in strategy to counter Republican criticisms of “basement Biden” and showcase the president’s strengths in informal settings.

Biden’s fundraising efforts have been successful so far, with the third quarter bringing in over $71 million in donations. With five fundraisers scheduled for this week, he could raise an additional $15 million. The president’s aim is not just to collect donations but also to increase his face time with high-profile Democrats, reminding them of the kind of leader he is compared to the alternative.

Biden’s fundraisers are receiving media coverage, providing an opportunity for the president to speak candidly and make news. In Boston, he suggested that he might not have run for reelection if Trump had not been in the race, emphasizing the importance of preventing Trump from winning again. At another fundraiser, Biden called Trump the “only losing candidate” in American history who tried to overturn election results.

In addition to securing donations, Biden’s fundraising events allow him to engage with celebrities who can advocate for his reelection to their fan base. James Taylor performed at one of his fundraisers, and Lenny Kravitz will perform at upcoming events in California, attended luminaries such as Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes, and Rob Reiner.

As Biden focuses on fundraising, his messaging strategy has shifted away from “Bidenomics” and back towards discussing how “MAGAnomics” will increase costs for households. This change in emphasis aligns with the White House and reelection campaign’s efforts to appeal to a broader audience.

Overall, Biden’s increased fundraising efforts reflect his determination to address concerns about the polls and present himself as the best candidate for the Democratic party in the next election.