Biden Campaign Joins Trump’s Truth Social to Combat Disinformation

The Biden campaign has announced its decision to launch an official account on former President Trump’s Truth Social platform. Their goal is to “meet voters where they are” and combat misinformation about President Biden that may appear on the platform. The campaign sees this move as an opportunity to inject their message and hold the Republican party accountable on their own platform.

A senior Biden campaign aide expressed skepticism about the level of truth on Truth Social, but noted that it could be a little fun. The campaign’s handle on the platform will be @BidenHQ, and their first post is expected to be published later today. The campaign plans to leverage the platform to highlight Republican politicians and candidates attacking their opponents.

This move the Biden campaign can be seen as going into the lion’s den, as they aim to point out Republican hypocrisy while having a little fun at their own expense. Truth Social claims to be a free and open platform that welcomes users from around the world. It is worth noting that the CEO of Truth Social is former Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican from California.

In response to the Biden campaign’s decision, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung characterized it as an acknowledgment of Truth Social being a hot platform for real news. He also accused Biden of spreading misinformation to distract from his supposed disastrous record.

This move marks an interesting shift in political campaigns utilizing social media platforms. Both the Biden and Trump campaigns are recognizing the potential influence and power of these platforms in shaping public opinion, and they are now actively seeking to engage with voters on Truth Social. It remains to be seen how successful the Biden campaign will be in their efforts to combat disinformation on the platform.

Sources:

– Fox News Digital