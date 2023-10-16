Joe Biden’s 2024 Re-election Campaign Joins Rightwing Social Media Platform Truth Social

Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign has surprised many joining Truth Social, a rightwing social media platform created former President Donald Trump. The campaign, with the handle @BidenHQ, has identified itself as a project of Biden-Harris 2024 and has chosen a banner image with the words “the malarkey ends here,” a play on Biden’s signature colloquialism. The campaign’s profile image features a meme known as “Dark Brandon,” depicting Biden with laser eyes and originating from the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant used rightwing circles. While the move appears to be in jest, it is also an attempt the Biden campaign to engage with conservatives.

Although Truth Social is a platform that allows misinformation to spread more easily, the Biden campaign sees it as an opportunity to reach voters who may not be engaged on mainstream social media platforms. As platforms like Facebook and Twitter have faced pressure to crack down on misinformation and hateful conduct, alternative platforms like Truth Social have emerged with minimal content moderation. With an estimated user base of around 2 million, it is considerably smaller than Facebook’s nearly 3 billion and Twitter’s half-billion users.

The decision the Biden campaign to join Truth Social reflects a strategic effort to gain traction and combat misinformation about the president. By participating on the platform, the campaign hopes to counter the narratives that often circulate unchecked among rightwing circles. While some conservatives have given Biden credit in the early posts on the platform, others have criticized Trump. The campaign’s intention is to use humor and engagement to meet voters where they are and challenge the misinformation landscape.

